How to enable iCloud Private Relay on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Apple’s iCloud Private Relay — part of an iCloud+ subscription — helps protect your privacy when you browse the web in Safari.

Normally when you browse the web, information contained in your web traffic, such as your DNS records and IP address, can be seen by your network provider and the websites you visit. This information could be used to determine your identity and build a profile of your location and browsing history over time. iCloud Private Relay is designed to protect your privacy by ensuring that when you browse the web in Safari, no single party — not even Apple — can see both who you are and what sites you’re visiting.

When Private Relay is enabled, your requests are sent through two separate, secure internet relays. Your IP address is visible to your network provider and to the first relay, which is operated by Apple. Your DNS records are encrypted, so neither party can see the address of the website you’re trying to visit. The second relay, which is operated by a third-party content provider, generates a temporary IP address, decrypts the name of the website you requested, and connects you to the site. All of this is done using the latest internet standards to maintain a high-performance browsing experience while protecting your privacy.

MacDailyNews Note: iCloud Private Relay is not available in all countries or regions. Without access to your IP address, some websites may require extra steps to sign in or access content.

Turn on Private Relay on your Mac

In macOS Ventura or later:

Choose Apple menu  > System Settings. Click your name, then select iCloud. Click Private Relay. To turn on or off Private Relay, click the Turn On or Turn Off button. Choose a setting for your IP address:

• To let sites show you localized content in Safari while your IP address stays hidden, click Maintain General Location.

• To use a broader location for your IP address, still within your country and time zone, click Use Country and Time Zone.

MacDailyNews Note: On your Mac, you can turn off Private Relay temporarily by clicking Turn Off Until Tomorrow. When you do, Private Relay turns back on automatically within 24 hours.

In macOS Monterey:

Choose Apple menu  > System Preferences. Click Apple ID, then select iCloud. To turn on or off Private Relay, click the checkmark next to Private Relay. To choose a setting for your IP address, click Options:

• To let sites show you localized content in Safari while your IP address stays hidden, click Maintain general location.

• To use a broader location for your IP address, still within your country and time zone, click Use country and time zone.

Turn on Private Relay on your iPhone or iPad

Open the Settings app, then tap your name. Tap iCloud, then select Private Relay. To turn Private Relay on or off, tap Private Relay. To choose a setting for your IP address, tap IP Address Location.

• To let sites show you localized content in Safari while your IP address stays hidden, tap Maintain general location.

• To use a broader location for your IP address, still within your country and time zone, tap Use country and time zone.

MacDailyNews Note: On your iPhone or iPad, you can turn off Private Relay temporarily by tapping Turn Off Until Tomorrow. When you do, Private Relay turns back on automatically within 24 hours.

