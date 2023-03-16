Apple introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video

Apple today launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhone with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

Enhancing the Shopping Experience for Customers

Customers can visit apple.com/shop/buy-iphone, and in just a few clicks, instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for world-class service and expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model. Once connected, customers can compare features, colors, sizes, and find the best deal through the Apple Trade In program or their carrier.

Shop the Latest iPhone 14 Lineup with a Specialist over Video

The beautifully designed and durable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, available today in an all-new yellow, feature an impressive dual-camera system, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and all-day battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Both models also offer groundbreaking safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, allowing users to get the help they need even when no cellular or Wi-Fi service is available. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the new yellow for $799 and $899. Customers in the U.S. can get up to $600 in credit toward iPhone 14 when they trade in iPhone 11 or later2 from apple.com/store using Shop with a Specialist over Video, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

Connecting with a Specialist

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in the U.S. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT every day on apple.com/shop/buy-iphone. During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day.

The Best Place to Buy Apple

Apple makes it simple and easy for customers to explore the latest products and accessories, connect with expert team members, or learn new skills with programs like Today at Apple. Whether in person, online, over video, or via personalized recommendations on the Apple Store app, Apple team members can help customers select the device and financing option that is right for them.

