The Guardian returns to Apple News in UK, drawn back by new sales opportunities

Drawn back by new sales opportunities, The Guardian has decided to return to Apple News in the UK to enhance its reach and revenues.

William Turvill for Press Gazette.:

The publisher was one of the first news outlets to sign up to Apple News when it launched in the UK in 2015 but chose to withdraw its content in 2017. In the US, The New York Times ditched Apple News in 2020. The Guardian has been on Apple News in the US since 2020 and Australia since 2021. Press Gazette understands The Guardian has chosen to rejoin Apple News in the UK in part because the platform now allows it to sell subscriptions and accept reader donations through the app. Additionally, because The Guardian is on Apple News in all four of the app’s home nations – the UK, US, Canada and Australia – it qualifies for a discounted commission rate.

MacDailyNews Take: As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.

As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015

P.S. MacDailyNews is available in the Apple News app. Just search Apple News for “MacDailyNews” and favorite us. Thanks!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.