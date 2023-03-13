Apple set to unveil new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and iMac computers

Apple is reportedly readying a new batch of Macs to launch “between late spring and summer,” including a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and iMac computers.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

The most significant of the three would be a 15-inch MacBook Air, but a new Mac Pro refresh would complete the Mac’s transition from Intel’s CPUs and AMD’s GPUs to Apple Silicon, and a new 13-inch MacBook Air could also be in the cards. Apple is also said to be planning a new 24-inch iMac that could be the first of its Macs to use its next-generation M3 chip.

Gurman’s report has few details about the new 13-inch MacBook Air beyond the fact that it exists. It could be a new model with an M3 chip, though the M2 model was just released in July, and the gap between the M1 and M2 Air was closer to a year and a half. It could also be an M2-flavored update to the notch-less $999 MacBook Air, in the vein of the M2 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

But Gurman seems more certain that the new iMac will include the M3, given that “Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip.” This new iMac would look the same as the current M1 model, from the 24-inch screen to the available color options, but “some of its internal components” will be “relocated and redesigned.”

The new iMac is “at an advanced stage of development” and will likely launch in the second half of 2023. Those still waiting on a replacement for the dearly departed 27-inch iMac will need to keep waiting…