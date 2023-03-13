Apple preps new Maps data in Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia

On March 10, 2022, Apple began publicly testing its next expansion: six countries in Central Europe, including Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia, Apple Maps watcher Justin O’Beirne reports.

Justin O’Beirne:

This is the eighteenth time that Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018. Once Expansion #18 is released for all Apple Maps users, Apple’s new map will cover 21.6% of Earth’s land area and 11.7% of the global population (i.e., 927 million people worldwide) across thirty-two countries.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats (soon), Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia!

