It’s easier than ever to send money and all you need is your smartphone, but there are lots of apps to choose from, so AppAdvice has a rundown of the best apps for transferring money in every situation.

Jennifer Tschida for AppAdvice:

Apple Pay is probably the easiest route to go if you own an iPhone. Apple Pay is already on your device so there is no need to download a special app. You can use it to buy things at a store, online, or to send money to family or friends.

At the moment, peer-to-peer payments are only available in the U.S. but you can pair Apple Pay with Western Union to send money internationally… Apple Pay is exclusively for iPhone users.

Venmo, owned by PayPal, is targeted at friends and family wishing to split bills. The best part is the money moves instantly and is super secure… It’s completely free to send and receive money using their peer-to-peer app. However, if you send money using a credit credit there is a 1.75 percent fee.