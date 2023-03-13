Apple hit with an unprecedented wave of executive departures

Apple, long known for its C-Suite stability, is being hit with a new challenge of late: an unprecedented level of turnover in its executive ranks.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Over a stretch that began in the second half of 2022, Apple has lost about a dozen high-ranking executives. Most of these people carried the title of vice president, which is just below the senior vice president level that reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. They are some of the most important figures at Apple, responsible for day-to-day operation of many core functions.
The departures included vice presidents overseeing such fields as industrial design, the online store, information systems, Apple’s cloud efforts, aspects of hardware and software engineering, privacy matters, sales in emerging markets, subscription services and procurement. In all, that’s 11 key people — a far higher amount of turnover than we’ve seen in recent memory.
Moreover, I’ve been warned that this flurry of exits may just be the beginning. There are quite a few vice presidents at Apple who have been there for decades and could retire in the next few years.
Apple’s highest layer is in a similar position: 10 of its top 12 executives are about the same age.
MacDailyNews Take: This Apple turnover may seem a bit tart, but never underestimate the value of fresh new blood, especially at the tippy top.
Substitute “retirement” for “death” in the quotes below:
I’ve always felt that death is the greatest invention of life. I’m sure that life evolved without death at first and found that without death, life didn’t work very well because it didn’t make room for the young. – Steve Jobs
Death is very likely the single best invention of life. Its life’s change agent, it clears out the old to make way for the new. – Steve Jobs
7 Comments
Death is part of life (quoted from Forest Gump movie).
How we face death is at least as important as how we face life.
– James T. Kirk.
“Change my dear, and not a moment too soon.”
– Doctor Who
It feels like this is the appropriate time. Apple has got to be going through some significant internal changes. The weight on Cook’s shoulders has probably never been heavier. It seems like we went from a world of great economy and promising outlook, to one of complete uncertainty starting in 2021 and it’s appears to only be getting worse. The seas are choppy for the good ship Apple.
Apple should see this as an opportunity. I believe it is clear to many of us that it is time for a course correction. Continuously counting on the iPhone does not seem like an environment that lends itself to innovation let alone survival.
I sincerely hope Apple will go out and search for new minds, new ideas, and new ways of thinking and dear lord not mistake skin color and genitalia for talent, creativity, or wisdom. It’s time to “re-ignite the personal technology revolution.” It seems to me there is dire need for improvement in every area of lost VPs listed above.
Creating a special store for only classical music, and making it ONLY available on iPhone is not innovation. Its asinine.
The ship has been steadied to death. It’s time for Tim to move on and let new blood move Apple through more innovative times.
To beat a metaphor to death…
Aye! Iceberg dead ahead Captain Cook!
The ship didn’t need “steadying” when Jobs departed. It could and should have gone to warp speed. Instead, we got more than a decade and counting of visionless bean counter iteration. Alas, Jobs was shite at choosing CEOs.
When the workforce becomes “woke”, the leaders become the targets. Nobody want’s their reputation ruined by the trumped up accusations of the woke crowd who so quickly point fingers at those whom they perceive as in power. Being a manager or executive in today’s woke business world is dangerous. Frankly, I don’t blame them for leaving. It’s just a matter of time before a slip of the tongue is blown out of proportion and Apple HR steps in an decimates your reputation to satisfy the woke culture.
This is where we are at in America. Take a stand now or we continue to slide downward as we’re controlled by the minority through fear.