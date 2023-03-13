No, it’s not too late to buy Apple stock

Apple’s stock has soared more than 100,000% since its IPO over 40 years ago, however it’s not too late to buy Apple stock.

Dani Cook for The Motley Fool:

It may be over 40 years since Apple’s IPO, but the company continues to offer investors steady and reliable growth. In the past five years, its stock clibed 234% and has soared 876% in the last decade. The rise came alongside annual revenue, which increased 48% to $394.33 billion since 2018, with operating income growing 68% to $119.44 billion.

Moreover, Apple is still hitting new milestones, suggesting its business hasn’t yet hit its peak. In the second quarter of 2022, the company overtook Alphabet’s Android for most smartphone market share, with Apple hitting the 50% mark.The achievement is promising, considering how most consumers rarely switch between smartphone operating systems, meaning those now using iPhones will likely continue doing so for years…

Apple’s history of success when entering new markets could see it catapult to the top of two high-growth markets with the release of a new headset…

Apple has had a fruitful past, with its earnings and stock reaching almost unparalleled heights. However, it’s not too late to invest in this tech titan with a lucrative future ahead.