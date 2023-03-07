Apple iPhone becomes first to take 8 of top 10 best-selling smartphones in the world

In 2022, Apple became the first brand to capture eight spots in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker. The remaining two spots were taken by iPhone knockoff-pedddler Samsung. The top-10 list comprised 19% of the total global smartphone sales in 2022, the same as in 2021.

Apple’s iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022, contributing 28% of iPhone sales. It was the best-selling smartphone in major markets such as China, US, UK, Germany and France. Further, the iPhone 13 remained the number one smartphone each month from its launch in September 2021 till August 2022. Price cuts after the iPhone 14 series’ launch further drove the iPhone 13 volumes in developing markets. The iPhone 13 sales were two times more than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the second best-selling smartphone in 2022.

Global Top 10 Best-selling Smartphones Unit Sales Share and Monthly Rankings, 2022



For the first time, a Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models in 2022. It helped the iPhone 14 Pro Max to capture the third spot in the 2022 list. It was the top-selling smartphone model for September, October and November of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sales were led by early adopters and those upgrading to a higher iPhone variant. Major advancements in the iPhone 14 Pro series, such as dynamic island and faster processor, make it more attractive, as the base model is almost identical to the previous year’s model.

MacDailyNews Take: Even before the iPhone 14 range was unveiled, we predicted heavy demand for the Pro models and a stronger iPhone ASP over prior years because Apple was heavily rumored to be better differentiating the 14 Pro/Max over the base models.

Apple should have been doing this prior, but it’s good to see some additional differentiation between entry-level and “Pro” iPhone which will, of course, tilt more buyers to iPhone Pro models, increasing Apple’s iPhone ASP. The expected removal of the inelegant kludge (notch) in favor of a more refined pill and hole punch design exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also help differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro iPhones later this year, moving the mix toward higher-end iPhones. – MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

The iPhone 12, the best-selling smartphone of 2021, was the oldest model in the top 10 for 2022. Its sales remained robust in the US, Japan and China. The price cuts with each year’s new iPhone launch increased its value proposition while its 5G capability also played an important role. The iPhone SE 2022, among the most compact phones in the industry, grabbed the tenth spot. Like its predecessor, it managed to sell well in Japan.

With its entry-level models Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03, Samsung took two spots on the list, one more than the previous year. The two models were the only LTE smartphones to make it to the list.

Offering attractive specifications for its price (<$250), the Galaxy A13, like its predecessor, continued to perform well. Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), followed by India, contributed the most to its sales. The Galaxy A03 was the most affordable smartphone on the list and the only one powered by UNISOC. The smartphone performed well in developing regions like CALA and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple owns the high end smartphone market.

