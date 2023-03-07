To put it plainly, eSIMs transform mobile data and security. Apple first introduced eSIM support in September 2017 with the Apple Watch Series 3. The first iPhone models to support it were the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in September 2018. The first iPad model was the iPad Pro (3rd generation) in October 2018.

In September 2022, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the first iPhone models not to have a SIM card tray and to work exclusively with eSIM. Outside the United States, all iPhone models continue to be sold with support for both eSIM and physical SIM cards.

MacDailyNews Take: In mainland China eSIM still is not supported – very likely due to the CCP’s continual need to control and surveil its populace lest it awaken en masse.

AppAdvice:

Short for Electronic Subscriber Identity Module, an eSIM is essentially a programmable SIM card. That means it never has to leave your device… Instead, all you need to do when you want to change providers or go abroad is scan a quick QR code. Plus, with an eSIM you can stop worrying about data roaming. You’ll know exactly where you can go and what it’ll cost upfront, allowing you to cross borders for work or play without a care in the world. That goes for security, too. Whether or not you realize it, your traditional SIM is a sitting duck when it comes to simjacking, SIM cloning, and SIM swaps. By contrast, an eSIM is an impenetrable fortress, requiring an activation code and refusing to share personal information unless you explicitly allow it.

MacDailyNews Take: With iPhone 14 Pro Max, we said a hearty goodbye and good riddance to swapping out tiny SIM cards when traveling internationally!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.