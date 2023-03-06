Apple releases tvOS 16.3.3

Apple on Monday began rolling out tvOS 16.3.3 for Apple TV to address Siri Remote connectivity issues that have been affecting Apple TV 4K users.

Apple’s tvOS 16.3.3 release notes are typically brief:

This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

MacDailyNews Note: tvOS 16.3.3 is only available for the latest third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is the model affected by the Siri Remote connectivity issues.

