Microsoft makes Outlook for Mac free

Consumers can now use Outlook for free on macOS, no Microsoft 365 subscription or license necessary. Download Outlook for free in Apple’s Mac App Store here.

Jeremy Perdue for Microsoft’s Outlook Blog:

With Outlook, you’ll get a modern and beautiful user interface that has been designed and optimized for macOS. And these enhancements go far beyond surface level. The new Outlook is optimized for Apple Silicon, with snappy performance and faster sync speeds than previous versions.

Outlook for Mac does more to integrate into the Apple platform so that you get the most from your macOS device. To help you stay on top of your email and calendar while using other apps, you can view your agenda using a widget and see reminders in the Notification Center. We are also creating a peek of upcoming calendar events in the Menu Bar (coming soon).

We know life is multifaceted and Outlook is leveraging the Apple platform to support you by making it easier to switch contexts. With our new Handoff feature, you can pick up tasks where you left off between iOS and Mac devices, so you can get up and go without missing a beat [requires downloading Outlook for Mac from the App Store and login to your iOS device and macOS using the same Apple ID].

The new Outlook Profiles (coming soon) allow you to connect your email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience. With Outlook Profiles, you won’t get unwanted notifications at the wrong time so you can stay focused on that important work email, with no distractions from your personal email.

There is more to do and many more features we are excited to bring to the Outlook Mac experience. We are rebuilding Outlook for Mac from the ground up to be faster, more reliable, and to be an Outlook for everyone.