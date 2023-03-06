Apple said soon to launch new 15-inch MacBook Air, M3 iMac, and Mac Pro

Apple is readying a slew of new Macs to launch “between late spring and summer,” according to a report from Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman. The new releases include a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Apple Silicon Mac Pro, a new 24-inch iMac that could be the first Macs with Apple’s next-gen M3 chip, and possibly an updated 13-inch MacBook Air.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The next iMac will continue to come in the same 24-inch screen size as the current model, which was announced in April 2021… The new iMacs will, of course, be more powerful — with a new M-series chip to replace the M1… [I]t’s not expected to go into mass production for at least three months. That means it won’t ship until the second half of the year at the earliest.
Aside from the iMac, Apple is scheduled to launch about three new Macs between late spring and summer, I’m told. Those three models are likely to be the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), the first Mac Pro with homegrown Apple chips (J180) and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).
We already know the Mac Pro will include the M2 Ultra, which will provide up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and the ability to top out the machine with at least 192 gigabytes of memory.
We also know that Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip, so I’d expect it to be one of the company’s first M3-based machines… Having the new MacBook Air sport the M3 would also make sense from a timing perspective.
MacDailyNews Take: Who else wouldn’t like to see an iMac with a larger 27-, 32-, or even 36-inch display?
Wel, of course they are going to release a new MacBook Air! I know because I bought the current top end MacBook Air just two weeks ago?
Yeah, I did the same last week.
I just can’t understand it.
The 27 inch iMac is the most iconic computer Apple has ever made. It is the one that appears over and over again in Hollywood movies, and the one most often pictured in advertisements, even non-computer related website ads.
Examples abound that illustrate how the 27 inch iMac has become the archetypical modern desktop computer. That is why nearly every company that is promoting their CAD/CAM software for example, will somewhere feature a 27 inch iMac – amazingly, even when their software does not actually run natively on the Mac operating system!
And there is good reason for this: for those who must create images that must feature a computer in the scene, the perfect devise is the 27 inch iMac. For businesses where a dependable and powerful computer is required, but a company whose actual business is not hardware related, the iMac is the simplest, cleanest looking, and most rock solidly dependable. In scenes where a recognizable and esthetically beautiful computer must be present, nothing compares to the 27 inch iMac.
That is why for the perfect blend of form and function, our clinic long ago settled on the 27 inch iMac, and why we have one in every room. They unconsciously convey the values we wish to communicate to our patients.
I understand that Apple would rather “force” customers to switch to a Mac mini connected to the 27 inch Studio Display in an effort to maximize their bottom line, but in a majority of situations such a setup fails to serve the customers’ needs as well.
Apple constantly insists how beholden to the customer’s wishes and needs they are; but if that were true, why would they deny them the most simple to set up, and the most esthetically pleasing, and yes, a functionally rock solid machine. The 24 inch iMac is wholly inadequate for many requirements.
And, as the 27 inch iMac has been through so many iterations and by now is an extremely refined computer, why does Apple refuse to expend the relatively minuscule amount of effort it would take to provide its customers with an M-series processor in a 27 inch iMac platform? It has been the perfect desktop computer for the majority of business applications, for years.
I just cannot understand it.
It’s not that hard to figure out. Apple painted itself into a corner making desktop computers with laptop components. Within weeks after you purchased an iMac, some part of your setup was obsolete. You discovered you needed an external hard drive, or more RAM, or an adjustable display, or two displays, or whatever. The iMac gave you no room for expansion. Or on the flip side, maybe you were budget limited and you wanted a big screen but couldn’t justify the expense of a 5K resolution monitor. Or maybe you had legacy software that can’t run on your new Mac and you’re really like to have one monitor on your desk with the ability to switch between multiple inputs (old or new Mac). Everyone’s use case varied. Apple could never gain market share because it simply didn’t offer the flexibility that people wanted.
So now the monitor is separate from the CPU. Go out and buy your 27″ Studio display or a competing model that suits your needs. Buy a mini, Studio, Pro or even a laptop to drive that monitor. When your needs expand and you need a more powerful computer, don’t trash your monitor, upgrade only what you need.
It really is a better solution to have more modularity. The iMac was a cheap manufacturing play, and a lot of people loved Jony’s all-in-one sculptures over the years, but they always sucked in performance and they were always major compromises. Apple’s current lineup will do everything you need unless of course you need a cutting edge Pro workstation, then you’ll be waiting a while for Apple to get their promised update out the door. Real artists, you know.
Yup. Larger screen AND the ability to go beyond 16GB of RAM…
When Apple ditched the 27″ iMac they screwed over every Graphic Designer in existence. Now it gets expensive getting the Display and loading the crap out of the Mini for storage etc. Only up side is when replacement time comes only the mini has to be replaced, but beefing that up is almost as much as a whole iMac.