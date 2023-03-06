Apple said soon to launch new 15-inch MacBook Air, M3 iMac, and Mac Pro

Apple is readying a slew of new Macs to launch “between late spring and summer,” according to a report from Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman. The new releases include a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Apple Silicon Mac Pro, a new 24-inch iMac that could be the first Macs with Apple’s next-gen M3 chip, and possibly an updated 13-inch MacBook Air.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The next iMac will continue to come in the same 24-inch screen size as the current model, which was announced in April 2021… The new iMacs will, of course, be more powerful — with a new M-series chip to replace the M1… [I]t’s not expected to go into mass production for at least three months. That means it won’t ship until the second half of the year at the earliest.

Aside from the iMac, Apple is scheduled to launch about three new Macs between late spring and summer, I’m told. Those three models are likely to be the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), the first Mac Pro with homegrown Apple chips (J180) and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

We already know the Mac Pro will include the M2 Ultra, which will provide up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores and the ability to top out the machine with at least 192 gigabytes of memory.

We also know that Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip, so I’d expect it to be one of the company’s first M3-based machines… Having the new MacBook Air sport the M3 would also make sense from a timing perspective.