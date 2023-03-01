Sigourney Weaver joins cast of ‘The Gorge’ for Apple Original Films and Skydance

Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ and Skydance’s “The Gorge” starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.

The Gorge marks the latest collaboration for Skydance and Teller following his leading role in Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance and Dean also recently collaborated on The Tomorrow War.