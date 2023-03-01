Apple interested in streaming more live sports

Apple has shown a marked interest in streaming live sports as of late. Most recently, the company is reportedly looking to acquire the media rights to Pac-12 sporting events.

Brad Adgate for Forbes:

Pac -12 is the only “Power 5” conference without a media rights agreement beyond next season. Besides Apple TV+, other potential landing spots for the Pac-12 include ESPN and Fox Sports. Both networks had been televising Pac-12 games and allowed their exclusive negotiating window to expire last October. It’s also been reported that Amazon Prime Video has been expressing some interest. Of late, Apple TV+ has shown an interest in streaming live sports. Last season, Apple TV+ began exclusively streaming an MLB doubleheader every Friday which will continue next month. Last month, Apple TV+ started to exclusively live stream MLS games in a ten-year, $2.5 billion global agreement. As Apple TV+ dips its toe into live streaming sports with their natural ad breaks, The Information reported they have hired Lauren Fry, a television and streaming video ad executive, to launch an ad supported tier.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s precisely these kinds of ideas that are certifiably genius.

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

