Microsoft brings ChatGPT-powered Bing to Apple iPhone and iPad apps

Two weeks ago, Microsoft introduced the world to the all new AI ChatGPT-powered Bing. Since then, Microsoft has welcomed more than one million people in 169 countries off the waitlist into the preview and continues to expand the preview to more people every day. Now, Microsoft is releasing an updated Bing mobile app on iOS today.

The Bing mobile app offers a fresh look and experience. Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom will invoke a chat session, where you can engage AI in all the same ways you can from the desktop. Ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations. Choose how you want your answers displayed – bullet points, text or simplified responses. Explore the Bing chat experience to refine your query or compose an email, poem or list.

Yusuf Mehdi for Microsoft:

With the introduction of the new Bing mobile app, we’re adding one of the preview community’s most requested features – voice. Available on mobile and on desktop, voice search provides more versatility in how you can deliver prompts and receive answers from Bing.

With this set of AI-powered features, you can:

• Ask your actual question. When you ask complex questions, Bing gives you detailed replies.

• Get an actual answer. Bing looks at search results across the web to offer you a summarized answer.

• Be creative. When you need inspiration, Bing can help you write poems, stories, or even share ideas for a project.

In the chat experience, you can also chat and ask follow-up questions such as, “can you explain that in simpler terms,” or, “give me more options” to get different and even more detailed answers in your search.

MacDailyNews Take: Competition in search engines is crucial and necessary for a healthy, open, World Wide Web that is not controlled by a single entity. Unfortunately, we do not have that today.

Microsoft Bing is available via Apple’s App Store here.

Our search engine of choice, DuckDuckGo, is available online (https://duckduckgo.com) and also via private browser for iOS and iPadOS on Apple’s App Store here.

To change your default web browser in macOS Ventura: Safari > Settings > Search and choose Search Engine.

Change the default web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch: Settings > Safari > Search Engine and choose Search Engine.

