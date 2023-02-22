Apple’s Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV are getting some huge games this year

2023 is looking like a great time to be a gamer with Apple devices. Mike Andronico recently got a chance to play some of the biggest video games coming to the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this year — including a new Call of Duty title and the follow-up to the hugely popular Genshin Impact.

Mike Andronico for CNN Underscored:

When Call of Duty Mobile arrived in 2019, it successfully brought the mega-popular franchise’s tight, thrilling multiplayer shootouts to the small screen with surprisingly intuitive touch controls and nearly console-like graphics. And now that Call of Duty Warzone — a last-man-standing spin on the classic formula — has taken the world by storm, it too is getting a dedicated mobile version, one that delivers an even more impressive approach to making the shooter genre work on a phone.

For the uninitiated, Warzone is basically Call of Duty with a Fortnite twist. Up to 120 players (either solo or in three-person squads) drop onto an ever-shrinking battlefield, scavenging for weapons while battling to be the last player or crew standing. The mobile version I played retains the same core gameplay, weapons, characters and arenas you’ll find on console and PC, but with controls that are built from the ground up for phone screens.

As someone who’s played Call of Duty Mobile, the new Warzone adaptation felt familiar, with simple, customizable controls that can do a lot of the heavy lifting for you… Warzone Mobile looks and plays great on its own, but perhaps the most exciting thing about the game is the way it synergizes with the rest of the Call of Duty franchise. You’ll be able to use the same account across Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0…