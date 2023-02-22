Ridley Scott rents entire town for Apple TV+ ‘Sinking Spring’ $50 million pilot episode

The pilot episode of Ridley Scott’s sprawling Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring” reportedly cost Apple nearly $50 million as Scott rented out an entire town for filming.

Jordan Ruimy for World of Reel:

Scott’s pilot is said to be wrapping its 2-week shoot on Thursday. Why such a big budget for a single episode? Supposedly, Apple shut down and rented out an entire town, including police and fire force, and even blew up a house.

There are five on-set camera crews on this show, they’re flying through two dozen setups a day, a 280 person crew in total. It really sounds like one of the most ambitious streaming endeavours.

“Sinking Spring” is a crime drama series, that stars Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and “Better Call Saul” star Michael Mando as long-time friends posing as DEA agents and robbing a seemingly normal country house in the small town of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. They unwittingly get caught up in a major crime operation.