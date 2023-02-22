Ridley Scott rents entire town for Apple TV+ ‘Sinking Spring’ $50 million pilot episode

The pilot episode of Ridley Scott’s sprawling Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring” reportedly cost Apple nearly $50 million as Scott rented out an entire town for filming.
Jordan Ruimy for World of Reel:
Scott’s pilot is said to be wrapping its 2-week shoot on Thursday. Why such a big budget for a single episode? Supposedly, Apple shut down and rented out an entire town, including police and fire force, and even blew up a house.
There are five on-set camera crews on this show, they’re flying through two dozen setups a day, a 280 person crew in total. It really sounds like one of the most ambitious streaming endeavours.
“Sinking Spring” is a crime drama series, that stars Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and “Better Call Saul” star Michael Mando as long-time friends posing as DEA agents and robbing a seemingly normal country house in the small town of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. They unwittingly get caught up in a major crime operation.
“Sinking Spring” is planned as a limited series and is based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 novel Dope Thief.
For decades visited Sinking Spring when in that part of the world, West of PA Capital Harrisburg. World class fly fishing in the area, historic inn with outstanding food and grog, beautiful small country town in the middle of a picturesque valley. Highlight tourist stop: a spring pops out of a large hole in the ground surrounded by fencing forming a stream and filling the idyllic lake the centerpiece of town. Good reason for my first venture into Apple TV. Go Ridley!…
