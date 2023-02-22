Apple TV+ could land Pac-12 college football rights

Apple TV+ is emerging as a potential landing spot for Pac-12 college football rights, The New York Post reports Wednesday.

Andrew Marchand for The New York Post:

With ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and Fox Sports lukewarm on the league, Apple could end up being the platform for the Pac-12, according to sources.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff could present Apple as a possibility to his schools soon, according to sources. Whether the universities would be interested in a potential all-streaming deal and whether the terms would end up being good enough to prevent schools from departing to other conferences has yet to be determined.

The Big 12 recently skipped past the Pac-12 by signing extensions with ESPN and Fox. That added to ESPN’s portfolio, which will include all of the SEC, beginning in 2024. Last year, the Big Ten agreed to massive contracts with Fox, CBS and NBC. The ACC is locked into a long-term deal with ESPN.

That has left the final Power 5 conference, the Pac-12, without a TV partner. Its current deal with ESPN and Fox Sports runs through next season.

The Pac-12 is down to 10 teams and no longer has the Los Angeles TV market to sell.