Apple tops Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for the 16th consecutive year

The biggest tech companies may be facing relatively tough times, but the 25th edition of the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list suggests that the giants’ peers respect them as much as ever. For the 16th consecutive year, Apple finishes first in Forbe’s annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a poll of some 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts.

Amazon and Microsoft tied for second. Financial companies earned recognition for navigating an inflation-addled economy: JPMorgan Chase (No. 5) reached its highest rank ever, while Morgan Stanley made its debut in our top 50. Elsewhere, Costco Wholesale (No. 7) rose above its industry’s supply-chain woes to notch its best-ever ranking, while Netflix fell from No. 9 to 29 as fierce competition dented its historic dominance in streaming.

MacDailyNews Note: Fortune’s Top 10 in list form:

Apple Amazon Microsoft Berkshire Hathaway JPMorgan Chase Walt Disney Costco Wholesale Pfizer Alphabet American Express

