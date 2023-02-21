Boyfriend tries tracking girlfriend with Apple AirTag, now he’s the ex-boyfriend

A now ex-boyfriend who tried to track his 19-year-old girlfriend in Australia with an Apple AirTag succeeded at making her feel “sick to her stomach.”

7 News Australia:

The 19-year-old Melbourne woman said she was running errands on February 10 when she received the unusual message. “I got a notification that an AirTag was tracking my location,” she told 7NEWS.com.au. “I was doing some shopping throughout the day and I continued to get the notifications, but I had no idea where they were coming from.” Rachel said she felt “sick to her stomach” and tore her car apart trying to find the AirTag, a bluetooth tracking device developed by Apple that’s about the size of a 20c piece… Eventually, Rachel found the AirTag in one of her car’s wheel hubs — her boyfriend had planted it there to track her movements… Rachel says her now ex-boyfriend has since tried to defend his actions — and blamed his behaviour on past trauma. “He told me he had been hurt in the past and didn’t want to risk getting hurt again,” she said. “But I wasn’t buying it. I decided I needed to get out of the relationship before the behaviour continued or even escalated. It’s really just so scary to think about what could have happened or what his intentions were.”

