Apple reveals security exploits now patched with iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3

With the release of iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 last week, Apple included multiple security patches for iPhone and iPad users, respectively.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Apple has now updated its security webpage to reveal that there are even more exploits that have been fixed with the latest iOS updates.

Apple has added a new Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) for iOS 16.3.1 and three new CVEs for iOS 16.3, which was released in January.

The new exploit listed by Apple that was patched with iOS 16.3.1 is related to a “maliciously crafted certificate” that could lead to a denial-of-service (DoS) attack, when the attacker floods the device or network with traffic to trigger a crash. Apple says the DoS problem has been fixed with “improved input validation.”

Interestingly, the iOS 16.3 security content webpage has also been updated with three new exploits that were fixed with the update.