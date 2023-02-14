Primate Labs releases Geekbench 6

Primate Labs on Tuesday released Geekbench 6, the latest version of the best cross-platform benchmark, with new and improved workloads to measure the performance of your CPUs and GPUs. Geekbench 6 is available for download today for macOS, iOS, Linux, Android, and Windows.

New and Updated Real-World Tests

Geekbench tests have always been grounded in real-world use cases and use modern. With Geekbench 6, Primate Labs have taken this to the next level by updating existing workloads and designing several new workloads, including workloads that:

• Blur backgrounds in video conferencing streams

• Filter and adjust images for social media sites

• Automatically remove unwanted objects from photos

• Detect and tag objects in photos using machine learning models

• Analyse, process, and convert text using scripting languages

Modern Data Sets

Primate also updated the datasets that the workloads process so they better align with the file types and sizes that are common today. This includes:

• Higher-resolution photos in image tests

• Larger maps in navigation tests

• Larger, more complex documents in the PDF and HTML5 Browser tests

• More (and larger) files in the developer tests

True-to-Life Scaling

The multi-core benchmark tests in Geekbench 6 have also undergone a significant overhaul. Rather than assigning separate tasks to each core, the tests now measure how cores cooperate to complete a shared task. This approach improves the relevance of the multi-core tests and is better suited to measuring heterogeneous core performance. This approach follows the growing trend of incorporating “performance” and “efficient” cores in desktops and laptops (not just smartphones and tablets).

MacDailyNews Note: Geekbench 6 is free for personal use. From now until February 28th, Primate Labs are offering 20% off Geekbench 6 Pro on the Primate Labs Store.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.