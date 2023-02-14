Apple Music’s halftime show with Rihanna the second-most-watched in Super Bowl history

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII is on pace to become the third-most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching, according to preliminary numbers released Monday. Apple Music’s halftime show starring Rihanna was the second-most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

ESPN:

The 2015 game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers (not including streaming), followed by Super Bowl LI in 2017 on Fox between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000).

According to Adobe Analytics, this year’s digital feed averaged a Super Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% increase over last year (6 million) and more than double Fox’s last Super Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).

It was the third straight year the streaming average has surpassed 5 million. The first Super Bowl to be streamed, in 2012, averaged 346,000.

Rihanna’s halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched show in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance holds the top mark at 121 million.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City and Philadelphia were the two highest-ranked markets. Kansas City led the way with a 52.0 rating and 87 share followed by Philadelphia’s 46.3/77.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the TV-watching audience viewing a particular program at the time.