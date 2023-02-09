Remastered ‘Myst Mobile’ game now available for iPhone and iPad

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Myst,” developer Cyan today announced the launch of a new remastered “Myst Mobile” game that is available for the iPhone and the iPad.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Myst can be played on devices that have an A12 chip or later, or an M1 or M2 chip. Cyan says that the game has been optimized for ‌M1‌ devices and runs supercharged on ‌M2‌ chips in particular, with graphics that rival console graphics. The game supports keyboards and trackpads, as well as gamepads.

All of Myst Island is accessible for no cost, and those who want to play more can unlock the Ages beyond Myst Island add-on for a one-time purchase of $14.99. There is a launch promotion right now that drops the price down to $9.99.