Apple Music interviews Super Bowl LVII halftime star Rihanna

Apple Music on Thursday released an interview with Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference.

“Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 pm ET, and Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show for the first time, which stars Rihanna,” AppleInsider reports.

The Official Apple Music Rihanna Interview:

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ynKOaNeqLrJR

MacDailyNews Take: The 16-3 Kansas City Chiefs play the 16-3 Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

