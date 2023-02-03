Apple iPad dominates with 49.2% share of tablet market in Q422

Worldwide tablet shipments posted flat growth of 0.3% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), totaling 45.7 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Apple’s iPad dominated by taking 49.2% share of tablet market in Q422.

For the full year 2022, the tablet market saw a decline of 3.3% year over year, ending two years of solid growth although shipments remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

Apple continued to be the main driver for the tablet market. Apple remains the indisputable leader in this space and gained ten percentage points in market share compared to 4Q21. The vendor launched several new products in the quarter – the 11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pros and a 10.9″ iPad – which were well received. The delayed launch of these products and the low base for comparison due to constraints in their supply chain drove the gains for Apple in 4Q22.

Distant second Samsung benefitted from continued efforts in effective resource management, especially to fulfill several projects in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) and Western Europe. The vendor has also been focusing on its premium tablet lineup to help build shipment volume. For Amazon, even though the fourth quarter is generally its best shipment quarter, two Prime Day sales in the year and the overall softness in the demand led to reduced shipments in the quarter. Lenovo and Huawei finished the quarter in a statistical tie* for the fourth position. Lenovo’s shipments have been in decline due to several commercial projects coming to an end. Huawei’s increased focus on marketing large screen tablets in their main geographic market, China (PRC), is paying off and they’ve managed to remain in the top 5 despite many hurdles.

Tablets, which were once used mainly for entertainment, have gained momentum in a range commercial applications. Faced with a looming economic downturn and market saturation, vendors will need to focus on the commercial segment to drive sales in the coming years.

“We are currently amidst changing market dynamics. While affordability and simplicity of use will continue to be some of the key drivers for the market to sustain, consumers have also begun to evaluate the importance of higher-spec devices when making purchase decisions. As a result, vendors will need to focus on evolving their tablet portfolio. In addition, 2022 saw some new players like Xiaomi and OPPO enter the market offering consumers a complete solution that is connected across devices, enriching the user experience,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, in a statement. “In this changing environment, it will be necessary for vendors to rethink their product portfolios to cater to consumers, education, and corporate in an effort to drive demand.”

IDC declares a statistical tie in the Personal Computing Device market when there is a difference of one tenth of one percent (0.1%) or less in the shipment shares among two or more vendors.

