16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro: Same great design with notable performance gains

Apple’s update to the 16-inch MacBook Pro adds the M2 Max to an already fantastic notebook. AppleInsider reports the new 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro will satisfy creators and power users.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

For the purposes of this review, we’re testing the Space Gray 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M2 Max on the inside. It has a 12-core CPU and a built-to-order 38-core GPU along with 64GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

We started with our typical benchmarks to quantify performance. In Geekbench 5, the single-core speed improved from 1671 to 2065, representing a roughly 20 percent improvement.

Multi-core performance has improved nicely because the M2 Max is now a 12-core CPU versus only a 10-core on the M1 Max on top of the heightened performance per-core. It jumped another 20% from 12404 to 15434.

Apple’s first M1 Max was already a powerhouse, and to improve the CPU by 20 percent in just over a year is quite impressive.

Cinebench R23 echoed these results, with the multi-core going from 11966 to 14808, another 20 percent improvement…

When we tested a 20-minute 4K video export, our M2 Max finished the job at four minutes and 59 seconds, while the M1 Max took seven minutes and 14 seconds.