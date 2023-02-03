LG webOS Hub significantly expands Apple TV App, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit to over 100 countries

LG Electronics on Firday announced the availability of the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit on its webOS Hub in over 100 countries and regions. Through this move, compatible TVs now offer an easier, more versatile smart TV experience thanks to a diverse selection of content and innovative features that help bring the ultimate in viewing convenience and pleasure to even more audiences worldwide.

With the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit all coming to the webOS Hub ecosystem, LG is constantly refining and expanding its webOS smart TV platform while enhancing its accessibility so that more consumers can benefit from the most convenient user experience.

By offering a greater range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and giving more convenience and choice of content to customers, 10 times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021, with LG now working with 200 partners in total including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai. Through these efforts, LG is now primely positioned to deliver on its promise of pioneering streamlined content viewing experiences for millions of people around the globe.

Apple TV+ is the home of award-winning Apple Originals and is accessed via the webOS Hub Home Screen’s dedicated Apple TV app. In addition, users can subscribe to popular third-party streaming subscription services on the Apple TV app, as well as explore over 100,000 films and shows to buy or rent.

Apple Music subscribers enjoy a vast, ad-free library comprised of over 100 million songs, 30,000 expertly-curated playlists, countless 4K music videos and the critically-acclaimed Apple Music Radio, which streams all the hits and classics from across all genres. Apple Music via webOS Hub is great for home parties too, as it comes with millions of songs with time-synced lyrics to make listening even more enjoyable. And it goes without saying that subscribers can instantly access their personal music library via webOS Hub.

webOS Hub will also be compatible with AirPlay, so users can stream movies, music, games and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac. What’s more, webOS Hub-powered TVs are also Apple Home-enabled, giving users control of their TV in the Apple Home app and Siri using Apple HomeKit technology.

The Apple TV app and Apple Music are now available in over 100 countries, which is where owners of webOS-enabled TVs from 200 partner brands will benefit from a growing list of content and life-enriching features. The latest OLED TVs and UHD TVs powered by webOS Hub support AirPlay and HomeKit, allowing more audiences to experience the enhanced usability and convenience these advanced TVs provide.

MacDailyNews Note: AirPlay and HomeKit only available on LG OLED TVs and UHD TVs with webOS Hub 2.0.

