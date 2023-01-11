Apple $349 Link Bracelet is impressive with Apple Watch Ultra

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, Apple’s $349 Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple’s stainless Silver Link Bracelet is an exceptional Apple Watch band and a great Apple Watch Ultra companion.

Apple pledged that any 42mm, 44mm, or 45mm band would work with the Apple Watch Ultra because of the backward-compatible design.

We’ve tried several bands with our Ultra, including Apple’s Leather Link, Sport Bands, and more. Our favorite, though, was Apple’s original stainless steel metal link.

The Ultra only comes in matte-finish titanium. It has a bead-blasted exterior that matches that of Apple’s anodized aluminum.

The stainless steel band in question has a brushed finish that differs slightly upon close inspection. It and the Apple Watch Ultra are similar shades of silver from just a few feet away.

The fit is near-perfect, with the band’s lugs extending to the edges and almost perfectly following the curves of the watch.