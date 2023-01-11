Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models will not have physical buttons

According to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will graduate from physical to solid-state buttons with Taptic Engine feedback.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

Cirrus Logic is the primary winner for canceling physical buttons and the change to adopt solid-state buttons on the 2H23 high-end iPhone 15 models.

My latest survey indicates that high-end iPhone 15 models will feature solid-state buttons and will equip with additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of physical buttons’ force feedback.

As the exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine’s controller IC for solid-state buttons, Cirrus Logic stands to benefit markedly from this new design. If users respond well to this new design, I think it may be adopted in other high-end models of product lines in the future.