Apple TV+ series nominated for 12 Writers Guild of America awards

The Writers Guild of America has revealed the nominations for its 75th anniversary WGA Awards in the television, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional categories. Apple TV+ series received 12 nominations.
TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS NOMINEES
DRAMA SERIES
• Severance: Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+
NEW SERIES
• Bad Sisters: Written by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan; Apple TV+
• Severance: Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+
EPISODIC DRAMA
• “The Prick” (Bad Sisters), Teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer; Apple TV+
• “The We We Are” (Severance), Written by Dan Erickson; Apple TV+
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
• The Problem with Jon Stewart: Head Writer Kristen Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
• The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special: Head Writer Kristen Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Maria Randazzo, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS
• “Thursday” (Life by Ella): Written by Vincent Brown; Apple TV+
• “Pilot” (Amber Brown): Written by Bonnie Hunt; Apple TV+
• “Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella): Written by Hernan Barangan; Apple TV+
• “Test Subject Thirteen” (Circuit Breakers): Written by Melody Fox; Apple TV+
SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
• Carpool Karaoke: The Series: Head Writer David Young Writer Casey Stewart; Apple TV+
