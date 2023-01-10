Apple’s new ‘R.I.P. Leon’ commercial highlight’s Messages ‘Unsend’ feature

In Apple’s Messages app, users can unsend or edit recent messages, providing the opportunity to fix a typo or pull back an accidentally sent message. Now, a new Apple ad, “R.I.P. Leon,” humorously promotes the feature.

The song in the ad is “I’m alive” by Hanni El Khatib.

MacDailyNews Take: Apparently, Apple’s ad agency is now casting out of homeless shelters.

(Oh, please, you thought it, too.)

MacDailyNews Note: To unsend or edit text messages, you must be using iMessage with iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, or macOS Ventura. If your recipients have devices with earlier versions of iOS, they receive follow-up messages with the preface “Edited to” and your new message in quotation marks. Shitty green SMS messages with Android losers can’t be unsent or edited.

