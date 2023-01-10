Apple seeds second iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 developer betas

Apple on Tuesday seeded the second betas of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 to developers.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The second iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 betas have build number 20D5035i, replacing build 20D5024e. The second beta of watchOS 9.3 has build number 20S5637h, replacing build 20S5626e. The tvOS 16.3 build number and HomePod Software Version 16.3 build is 20K5637g, up from build 20K5626c. So far, exploration of the first build of iOS 16.3 has revealed support for physical security keys as a second factor, such as a Yubikey. The addition will be useful for people with a public profile, including journalists, celebrities, and members of government.

MacDailyNews Take: The public beta versions, available via the Apple Beta Software Program, should be along soon.

