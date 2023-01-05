Apple supplier Luxshare refutes Apple production cut report

Apple supplier Luxshare said on Thursday its cooperation with current clients was normal, in response to a media report that Apple had asked suppliers to cut production of AirPods, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

Reuters:

The electronics manufacturer said it wanted to clarify a recent report from a Taiwanese media outlet which said that Luxshare had suffered the biggest impact from the Apple request. “There are no special changes or impact to the relevant business of the company mentioned in the report,” Luxshare said in its statement. “Currently the company’s cooperation with existing customers is progressing normally and the business is moving forward in an orderly manner according to the work plan.” A report by Nikkei Asia on Monday citing unnamed suppliers said Apple has told suppliers to manufacture fewer components for its ear buds, watches and laptops as a sluggish global economy and high inflation may be hurting demand for Apple devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple always adjusts production to match expected demand in calendar first quarter following the holiday sales period.

Don’t fall for normal operations twisted into “fake news” FUD planted ahead of earnings by fomenting shorts into complicit and/or gullible media outlets.

Instead, use these cases of blatantly obvious FUD as nice entry points in order to profit long term.

