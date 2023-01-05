Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor saves 16-year-old skier’s life

Marcella Lee, anchor on San Diego’s CBS 8 news channel, has told viewers how a recent skiing trip to Colorado almost ended in death her son, but, thankfully, her 16-year-old son’s Apple Watch revealed potentially fatal high-altitude pulmonary edema, saving his life.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

“By nighttime when I checked on my son, I noticed his lips were a bit blue and so were his fingertips,” she continued. “It was dark and it was late and I couldn’t really tell if I was seeing things, if he really was blue.”

“And suddenly I remembered my Apple Watch has a feature that measures oxygen saturation,” says Lee. “I quickly put the watch on my son and as those seconds counted down, what popped up was frightening 66% oxygen saturation.”

Lee took her son to the local ER… Her son was treated and “within minutes” he was recovering.

“I asked the medical team in Colorado what would have happened had I waited until the next morning, because I thought about just letting him sleep it off,” says Lee. “They say that eventually [with a] sustained oxygen of only 66%, [he] could have gone into a coma.”