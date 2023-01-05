AppAdvice this week offers a rundown of the 10 best free games for Apple Watch. That’s right, Apple Watch users can some pretty fun games, too!

Jennifer Tschida for AppAdvice:

Gaming on your wrist might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of an Apple Watch. It’s definitely not the typical gaming experience but there are lots of fun free apps you can play to pass the time.

Enjoy some free entertainment right now with these free Apple Watch games.

• Dare The Monkey: Go Bananas

• Ping Pong

• Trivia Crack

• Bubblegum Hero

• Pocket Plants

• Infinity Loop: Blueprints

• Touch Round

• Chess – Play & Learn

• Vegas Bowling Lite

Some apps have in-app purchases for extra levels or to remove ads but overall these apps are completely free and are definitely worth checking out.