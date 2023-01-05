Creative Technology CEO Sim Wong Hoo dies suddenly at 67

Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.

Low De Wei for Bloomberg News:

Sim died peacefully on Jan. 4, the company said in a Singapore exchange filing Thursday. “This is a sad and sudden development,” interim CEO Song Siow Hui said in the statement. Song, who was president of the Creative Labs business unit, said the firm will continue to realize its late founder’s vision and strategy.

In 1992, Creative became the first Singaporean company to list shares on the Nasdaq. By 2000, Sim was Singapore’s youngest billionaire. Creative won a $100 million settlement after suing Apple in 2006 for patent infringements over the iPod.

But it couldn’t keep up with giants like Apple.