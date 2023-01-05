Creative Technology CEO Sim Wong Hoo dies suddenly at 67

Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.
Low De Wei for Bloomberg News:
Sim died peacefully on Jan. 4, the company said in a Singapore exchange filing Thursday. “This is a sad and sudden development,” interim CEO Song Siow Hui said in the statement. Song, who was president of the Creative Labs business unit, said the firm will continue to realize its late founder’s vision and strategy.
In 1992, Creative became the first Singaporean company to list shares on the Nasdaq. By 2000, Sim was Singapore’s youngest billionaire. Creative won a $100 million settlement after suing Apple in 2006 for patent infringements over the iPod.
But it couldn’t keep up with giants like Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: R.I.P., Sim Wong Hoo.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
12 Comments
Singapore. Where everyone is mRNA vaxxed and boosted up the wazoo.
Praying for everyone who took (or was forced to take) an experimental mRNA jab that destroys the heart.
Anyone that listens to you is imperiled. But Darwin always wins in the long run.
Some will attack the messenger. Especially those vaxxed and boosted. They will lash out in a vain attempt to feel safe in a vulnerable situation. Psych 101: Self-protection.
Weak minds need crutches.
We already knew applecynic to be a stupid fsck prior, but he/she is intent on doubling down regardless.
Yes, Darwinism often does prevail. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.
So someone dies and you felt the need to inject irrelevant bullshit into the mix?
According to the Alphabet/Google-owned YouTube “community,” the truth is “inappropriate or offenses to some audiences.”
I call them “Goophabet”.
♫ ♪ Unmute, turn up the sound, and sing along! ♪ ♫
Death by Fauci
If the mRNA vaccine instructs your cells to produce 1 conponent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the spike protein); but actual infection instucts your cells to produce the entire SARS-CoV-2 virus, spike protein and all; and given the infectuous nature of the virus, almost everyone has or will have been infected at least once, how would the vaccine have a greater impact than infection?