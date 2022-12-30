Apple CEO Cook relayed concern over App Store curbs to Japanese Prime Minister

Apple CEO Tim Cook urged Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider user security when regulating smartphone app stores during a mid-December meeting, Nikkei Asia reports.

Takeshi Shiraishi and Satsuki Kaneko for Nikkei Asia:

Apple has come under fire in Europe and elsewhere for requiring all app downloads on the iPhone go through its official App Store. Cook’s first trip to Japan in three years was likely intended to prevent similar arguments from gaining momentum in Japan. Cook met with Kishida in Tokyo on Dec. 15 as part of a whirlwind tour of Japan. He outlined how Apple invested more than $100 billion in Japanese supply chains in the last five years, and stressed the company’s continued focus on the country… He urged Kishida to ensure that regulations regarding app distribution do not undermine the privacy and security of its users. Cook told reporters after the meeting that he thought the prime minister was satisfied with Apple’s investment in Japan.

MacDailyNews Take: Here are some of Cook’s tweets from Japan:

Great to visit with the team at Inoue, a family-run business that’s been operating in Fukui for over 70 years. They are bringing together traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art manufacturing to weave stunning Apple Watch bands. pic.twitter.com/wzWrwTOkpl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

Paralympians Daisuke Ikezaki and Shinichi Shimakawa are using Apple Watch to take their wheelchair rugby workouts to the next level. Thanks for letting me join your training session today! pic.twitter.com/kndaP42Kzx — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

Great to spend time with our team here in Roppongi and across Japan — thanks for all you do to support Apple, our users, and each other! pic.twitter.com/rrGfdCyKXA — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

It’s always such a joy to visit with the team at Apple Marunouchi. Thanks for sharing your incredible energy and passion — and for helping our customers this busy holiday season. pic.twitter.com/R558BFiy50 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

What an unforgettable #ShotoniPhone photo walk with @yusukeokawa, @Hisa0808, and @yukaohishi! Blown away by these talented creators and the ways they use iPhone to share their art with the world. https://t.co/UGeQP1MsJm — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 15, 2022

It’s incredible to be back in a country that’s so near and dear to our hearts at Apple. Thank you, @kishida230, for the warm reception. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow and invest across Japan. pic.twitter.com/vxUF3nVYOV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 15, 2022

Qoncept, Whatever Co., and Fantamstick are great examples of the creative and entrepreneurial developers here in Japan who are bringing their apps to the world. We’re glad to launch our App Store Foundations program in Japan to help even more developers thrive on @AppStore. pic.twitter.com/qd8PINIevW — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 15, 2022

Our teams at our technology center in Yokohama are doing everything from pioneering new optical coating technologies for iPhone to supporting our customers across Japan. Thanks for hosting me in the office. pic.twitter.com/rJ7rmCOFov — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 14, 2022

Thanks, VERDY, for sharing the creative process behind your iconic designs and for letting us say hello to VICK and VISTY! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6KFcHlDAaF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 14, 2022

Cocomi is introducing a new generation to classical music with her modern sound. Thank you for the amazing performance at Apple Omotesando last night! pic.twitter.com/EQLdNvz4Ym — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 14, 2022

A great video game pushes the boundaries of innovation, technology, and creativity. From Frogger to esports and beyond, @Konami creates new worlds and one-of-a kind experiences on @AppleArcade and @AppStore for gamers around the world. pic.twitter.com/NwsnzYzL9G — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

Thank you to the Apple Ginza team for the warm welcome back to Tokyo — and for all you do for our customers! pic.twitter.com/PYHwE5ursm — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today. pic.twitter.com/462SEkUbhi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

Kumamoto’s Gofuku Elementary is finding new ways to weave creativity and technology into the classroom. These young creators are using iPad to bring the classic story of "The Booyoo Tree" to life. pic.twitter.com/gdSf8YMeAE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

Japan’s next generation of developers are already changing the world, one app at a time! https://t.co/mOKTAVsoBp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2022

Great to be back in Japan! Visited the historic Kumamoto Castle and learned about their work to restore this incredible landmark. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/SOGAqnfud4 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2022

