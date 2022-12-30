Apple CEO Cook relayed concern over App Store curbs to Japanese Prime Minister

1 Comment

Apple CEO Tim Cook urged Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider user security when regulating smartphone app stores during a mid-December meeting, Nikkei Asia reports.

Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook

Takeshi Shiraishi and Satsuki Kaneko for Nikkei Asia:

Apple has come under fire in Europe and elsewhere for requiring all app downloads on the iPhone go through its official App Store. Cook’s first trip to Japan in three years was likely intended to prevent similar arguments from gaining momentum in Japan.

Cook met with Kishida in Tokyo on Dec. 15 as part of a whirlwind tour of Japan. He outlined how Apple invested more than $100 billion in Japanese supply chains in the last five years, and stressed the company’s continued focus on the country… He urged Kishida to ensure that regulations regarding app distribution do not undermine the privacy and security of its users.

Cook told reporters after the meeting that he thought the prime minister was satisfied with Apple’s investment in Japan.

MacDailyNews Take: Here are some of Cook’s tweets from Japan:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,