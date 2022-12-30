Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ tops 50 best TV shows of 2022 list

Severance, a dystopian series in which workers have their minds and memories ‘severed’ between their office and personal lives, has been crowned the top TV show of 2022 by RadioTimes.com.

Emma Powell for The Daily Mail:

The Apple TV+ show led a top ten dominated by streaming services, which won seven spots. Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon and The White Lotus, both on Sky, placed second and third respectively. BBC shows The Responder, starring Martin Freeman, Adam Kay’s medical drama This is Going to Hurt and The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, were the only terrestrial programmes in the top ten – at fourth, fifth and seventh respectively. Bad Sisters on Apple TV+ came sixth, Netflix’s crime drama Ozark was eighth, Now TV’s The Lazarus Project was ninth and the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor was number ten.

Abby Robinson for RadioTimes:

Severance puts a whole new spin on how to achieve the perfect work-life balance. The Apple TV+ drama manages to be both escapist and a possible window into the future, courtesy of our tech overlords, which makes for a uniquely singular viewing experience. More than any other title this year, Severance was master of the slow burn, teasing its audience with tantalising yet unsettling breadcrumbs, every episode better than the last as it crept towards one of the most compelling TV finales in recent memory. Dan Erickson and his writers’ room also showcased an extraordinary flair for tonal acrobatics, delivering bone-chilling horror, intense intrigue, deadpan comedy and even goofball humour, with many moments playing on your mind long after. While the first season of Severance arrived with little to no fanfare, the same cannot be said for the now hotly-anticipated season 2.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ series Slow Horses also made the list at No.26 because it’s pretty great, too!

Trying, Foundation, Ted Lasso (inexplicably; it was 18th on the top 50 list last year), to name just three great Apple TV+ series, failed to make the list.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.