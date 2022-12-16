How to hand off FaceTime calls between your Mac, iPhone, and iPad

You can hand off FaceTime calls between your Mac and another device when you’re signed in with the same Apple ID.

To hand off a FaceTime call, your devices need macOS Ventura 13, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or later. Each device also needs to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and have Bluetooth and Handoff turned on.

During a FaceTime call, do any of the following:

• Continue a FaceTime call on your Mac: Click Move Call to This Mac or click the FaceTime icon in the menu bar, then click the Switch button.

• Continue a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad: Tap Move Call to This [device] or tap the FaceTime button at the top of the screen, then tap the Switch button.

To bring the call back to the original device, click or tap the Switch button.

MacDailyNews Note: Use Handoff with any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch that meets the Continuity system requirements.

Handoff works when your devices are near each other and set up as follows:

• Each device is signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID.

To see the Apple ID used by Apple Watch, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then go to General > Apple ID.

• Each device has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on.

• Each device has Handoff turned on.

• Mac with macOS Ventura or later: Choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click General in the sidebar, then click AirDrop & Handoff on the right. Turn on “Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.”

• Mac with earlier versions of macOS: Choose Apple menu  > System Preferences, click General, then select “Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices.”

iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > AirPlay & Handoff, then turn on Handoff.

• Apple Watch: In the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap General and turn on Enable Handoff. Apple Watch supports handing off from your watch to your iPhone or Mac.

How to use Handoff:

Open an app that works with Handoff. Apps that work with Handoff include Safari, Mail, Maps, Reminders, Calendar, Contacts, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, FaceTime,* and many third-party apps. Use the app to start a task, such as writing an email or document. To switch to your Mac, click the app’s Handoff icon in the Dock. To switch to your iPhone or iPad, open the App Switcher, as you would when switching between apps, then tap the app banner at the bottom of the screen.

TGIF! Beloved interns, please, please, please commence your most-sacred duty and Tap That Keg™! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.