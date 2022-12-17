Apple reportedly bows out of NFL Sunday Ticket talks

The company once regarded as the frontrunner for NFL Sunday Ticket, Apple, has opted to bow out of talks, leaving it to Amazon vs. Google for the rights to the NFL package.
Mike Florio for Pro Football Talk:
Buried in an item on Puck.news from Dylan Byer and Julia Alexander regarding recent changes at the top of Disney is an NFL bombshell: Apple has bowed out of the bidding for the out-of-market package the DirecTV will relinquish in only 23 days.
Here’s the key quote, from Byer: “I’m now told that Apple, once seen as a frontrunner for the rights, has also backed out of those negotiations — not because they can’t afford it, but because they don’t see the logic. So it’s down to Amazon and Google, and there’s certainly a logic there for both companies: Amazon can use it to drive Prime subscriptions; Google can use it to fuel its YouTube TV business.”
This also means the Disney/ESPN has exited the bidding, too.
MacDailyNews Take: Could also be a negotiating tactic, but we’ll all know for sure when the NFL announces the new Sunday Ticket deal.
Apple is seeing the woke-affect on sports… increased wokeness in sports is causing viewership to drop dramatically making the purchase-price no longer worth the cost.
Filter your shows through http://www.notwokeshows.com
Gotta know when to fold ‘em.
This is the right call for now.
the NFL is one of the most sexist organizations in the USA. in the whole history of the league not one female has every started as QB. Imagine any other industry where not one single women has ever been employed in the top job positions. the NFL is more concerned with profits and winning then they are with representing the communities that consume their product. 🙂
its telling when their professed ideology meets the fundimental reality of there very existence. the woke will eat their own
I hope they end up with it. I will have a hard time hiving my money to the other two.