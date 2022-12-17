Apple reportedly bows out of NFL Sunday Ticket talks

The company once regarded as the frontrunner for NFL Sunday Ticket, Apple, has opted to bow out of talks, leaving it to Amazon vs. Google for the rights to the NFL package.

Mike Florio for Pro Football Talk:

Buried in an item on Puck.news from Dylan Byer and Julia Alexander regarding recent changes at the top of Disney is an NFL bombshell: Apple has bowed out of the bidding for the out-of-market package the DirecTV will relinquish in only 23 days.

Here’s the key quote, from Byer: “I’m now told that Apple, once seen as a frontrunner for the rights, has also backed out of those negotiations — not because they can’t afford it, but because they don’t see the logic. So it’s down to Amazon and Google, and there’s certainly a logic there for both companies: Amazon can use it to drive Prime subscriptions; Google can use it to fuel its YouTube TV business.”

This also means the Disney/ESPN has exited the bidding, too.