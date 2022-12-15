Siri on Apple TV now recognizes up to six different users’ voices

Apple’s newly released tvOS 16.2 adds a “Recognize My Voice” feature that customizes Siri searches on the Apple TV 4K and TV HD for up to six users.

Jon Fingas for Engadget:

Once you’ve trained the set-top to know who’s speaking, you can ask for video recommendations and music without worrying that you’ll mess with someone’s play history. You can also ask to “switch to my profile” instead of navigating the on-screen switcher. You can also change the Siri language to be different than the one your device shows. Accordingly, the Apple TV also has expanded language support in Denmark, Luxembourg and Singapore.

MacDailyNews Take: tvOS 16.2 also makes singing along with Apple Music even more fun.

What’s new in tvOS 16.2:

Siri

• Get personalized recommendations, play your favorite music, and more at any time with Recognize My Voice support for up to six different family members. Try “What should I watch?” “Play my music,” or “Switch to my profile.”

• Set your Siri language to be different from the one your Apple TV displays. Go to Settings > General > Siri Language.

• Now includes language support for Danish in Denmark, French and German in Luxembourg, and English in Singapore to help you find shows, music, and more using just your voice.

Apple Music

• Sing along to your favorites with beat-by-beat, real-time lyrics.

• Control the vocal volume on millions of songs with Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.