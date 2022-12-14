Apple TV+ original drama ‘Dear Edward’ from Jason Katims to premiere globally on February 3, 2023

Apple TV+ today announced that “Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, and starring Emmy nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. “Dear Edward” stars Emmy nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and introduces newcomer Colin O’Brien. The ensemble cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

“Dear Edward” is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 299 wins and 1,279 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

