Apple reportedly seeks to triple iPhone assembly in India over the next two years

In a newly urgent move to diversify production out of problematic China, Apple is looking to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, Mint reports citing “three people aware of the development.”

Chris Hauk for Mint:

“They’re looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India… it can rise by more than three times what they aim to make this year,” said a senior industry executive asking not to be named. A second executive, who requested anonymity, said Apple instructed its local suppliers, Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron, to increase manufacturing capacities. “They’re adding assembly lines and manpower,” the executive said.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is revving up the engine in India. Just this morning, it was reported that Apple will bring 100 exclusive Apple stores to India in partnership with Tata Group. And, of course, anything that lessens dependence on Chinese Communist Party-controlled China is a Good Thing™.

