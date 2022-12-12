Apple reportedly seeks to triple iPhone assembly in India over the next two years

In a newly urgent move to diversify production out of problematic China, Apple is looking to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, Mint reports citing “three people aware of the development.”
“They’re looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India… it can rise by more than three times what they aim to make this year,” said a senior industry executive asking not to be named.
A second executive, who requested anonymity, said Apple instructed its local suppliers, Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron, to increase manufacturing capacities. “They’re adding assembly lines and manpower,” the executive said.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is revving up the engine in India. Just this morning, it was reported that Apple will bring 100 exclusive Apple stores to India in partnership with Tata Group. And, of course, anything that lessens dependence on Chinese Communist Party-controlled China is a Good Thing™.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
3 Comments
Diversifying iPhone production away from China is advantageous, but it’s important to bear in mind that India is forging strong links with Russia, which might prove to be troublesome in years to come.
Further diversification might be prudent too.
Sure. Child labor in India is so much better than child labor in China. I will not take this seriously until they are hiring people in the US and paying them fairly. Yes, this is indeed an entrenched problem, but yes, Apple very much has the money to do things differently. Swapping India for China is like swapping potatoes for potatoes. I have literally zero respect for Tim, ‘Profit at All Costs’ Cook, with his ‘innovative’ emoji, and that is not new for me, I stopped watching the keynotes, formerly a source of excitement, in 2015. If there ever is a Tesla phone, I am gone. And that is sad. The reason I initially got an iPhone to begin with in 2008 was because it worked so well with my Mac way back then when most cel phones did not even acknowledge the Mac’s existence. Now: they could do things differently, they just don’t want to. ‘Think Different’ died with Steve, pretty much, period.
So the number of units is going to go from 10 to 30? That’s triple. Without actual numbers it’s not much news. Couldn’t get in to read the rest of the article to see if the “journalist/analysts” could actually count.