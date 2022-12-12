Apple releases new AirTag firmware

Apple on Monday released its latest firmware update for the company’s AirTag item trackers — build number of 2A36. Apple released AirTags firmware 2A24e in November.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what’s new in this update. It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it’s something that’s done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌iPhone‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

MacDailyNews Note: To find which firmware version you’re running in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad or Mac, just find your AirTag(s) under “Items,” tap/click the AirTag and then tap/click the AirTag’s name to reveal the Serial and Firmware numbers.

In a Find My app update, we’d like for Apple to add a long press — or an additional tap in iOS and iPadOS and an additional click on the Mac — to that Firmware version number that would reveal the build number.

