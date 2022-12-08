Twitter said to hike Blue pricing to $11 for iPhone app users

Twitter plans to raise the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app and to $7 if paid for on the website, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

Reuters:

The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc’s 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said. The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well. Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, is planning to roll out the micro blogging site’s verified service with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments… Musk, in a series of tweets last week listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iphone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

MacDailyNews Take: If true, this is Twitter’s prerogative. Apple can then either respond of leave things as they are. Most Twitter users who wish to subscribe will simply do so on Twitter’s website, not thru Apple’s In-App Purchase the Twitter app.

