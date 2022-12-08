Apple iPad posts 6.5% annual growth in China, grows tablet market share

Apple’s incomparable iPad lineup posted 6.5% annual growth in mainland China as the company grew its share of tablet market.

Canalys:

Apple held onto first place in the tablet space but its growth slowed to 7%, even as its iPad supply situation improved compared with Q2. Huawei and Lenovo came second and third, but faced a comparatively difficult quarter, both posting double-digit declines as they were hampered by component constraints and a drop in commercial demand for tablets. Fourth-placed HONOR enjoyed 41% growth in Q3, boosted by its Pad 8 series launch. Xiaomi rounded out the top five tablet vendors, posting 15% growth despite making relatively minor upgrades to its newly announced device.

MacDailyNews Take: More than 1/3rd of all tablets sold in China are real iPads from Apple!

