Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to star in Apple TV+ film ‘The Instigators’

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are ready to plan another heist as two thieves in a new Apple TV+ film “The Instigators.”

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

The film follows two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck Maclean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Damon and the Afflecks’ long-standing relationship began with the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting, which starred the three of them and won Damon and Ben Affleck an Oscar for Best Original screenplay. Since that film, they have worked with one another on a number of occasions…