FBI is ‘deeply concerned’ that they won’t be able to rifle through Apple users’ photos, videos, and other iCloud data

Apple on Wednesday introduced Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple’s highest level of cloud data security, users have the choice to further protect important iCloud data, including iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more. The FBI says it’s “deeply concerned.”

Joseph Menn for The Wall Street Journal:

After years of delay under government pressure, Apple said Wednesday that it will offer fully encrypted backups of photos, chat histories and most other sensitive user data in its cloud storage system worldwide, putting them out of reach of most hackers, spies and law enforcement.

The step is likely to draw protests from multiple governments, some of which could take legislative or court action or deny Apple access to their markets. Top law enforcement officials in the United States, Britain and other democracies have railed against strong encryption, and some have passed laws they could use to try to force companies to cooperate against their customers.

Late Wednesday, the FBI said it was “deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose.”

The encryption option will be available for public software testers immediately, for all U.S. customers by year’s end, and for other countries starting next year, Apple said. It added that it might not reach every country by the end of 2023.